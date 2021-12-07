Skiing, a stop sign and loud music at a bar: Police Reports for Monday, Dec. 6 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 7, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A caller reported that their handicap placard was stolen out of their vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry and no apparent damage. An officer took a report.· Employees were moving furniture around in a business and bumped a holdup alarm, which called 911. · A teenager was warned for theft for trying to take a stop sign that had been knocked down.· A person reported loud music coming from a downtown bar. An officer responded and determined that the music could only be heard when they were very near the bar and was not a nuisance.· Officers responded to 141 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A person reported that a man driving a road grader on a nearby road had an order of protection against their spouse and had damaged the road with the grader. A deputy responded and did not find damage to the road or the property. They informed the caller that their spouse can’t get in trouble for being in their home when the man drives by.· A person accidentally called 911 while skiing at Big Sky Resort. There was no emergency. A deputy explained to the caller how to disable the SOS function so their phone didn’t continue to call 911 as they were skiing.· A deputy checked on a tractor trailer pulled over with its hazard lights on. The driver was doing business on his cell phone and had pulled over to do so. His vehicle was not a traffic hazard and he told the deputy he didn’t need assistance.· A caller reported a small black car passing his vehicle and at least four other vehicles on the right shoulder of a road off of Jackrabbit Lane. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate a car matching the description.· Deputies responded to 99 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Caller Highway Police Work Motor Vehicle Gallatin County Detention Center Following Road Car Alarm Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.