Skiers, a cat and an old phone: Police Reports for Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

By Melissa Loveridge
Chronicle Staff Writer

Jan 3, 2022

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A person accidentally called 911 while turning off an alarm on their phone shortly after 7:30 a.m. The caller stayed on the line, answered all questions and said there was no emergency.

· A person reported finding a cat under a bridge in Bozeman. The person tried to get close enough to pick up the cat, but it wouldn't let them, even after they returned with food. Animal Control was notified of the cat at large.

· A caller reported multiple vehicles driving on a walking path because, with all of the snow, the path looked like a roadway. An officer responded to put traffic cones on the walking path so vehicles wouldn't mistake it for the road.

· A person reported a "very intoxicated" man who they were worried would attempt to drive. An officer responded and found that the man had sober friends in the area who were the registered owners of the vehicle he was near.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 106 calls on Sunday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· A caller reported a semi with a trailer that was swerving in and out of the driving lane. A deputy checked the area but was unable to find a vehicle that matched the description.

· Several people accidentally called 911 while skiing or snowboarding at Bridger Bowl.

· A deputy coordinated with a plow driver to get sand put down at a slick intersection in Big Sky.

· A child called 911, said their house was on fire, and hung up on dispatch. Deputies were able to locate the source of the call. There was no fire — a woman gave her grandchildren an old phone, which she didn't even think was charged, and they called 911 from that phone.

· Deputies responded to 127 calls on Sunday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 117 people on Monday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.