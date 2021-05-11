The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A person pocket dialed 911 while mowing their lawn.
· A golden retriever was off leash and harassing geese. Its owner was cited for an unrestrained dog.
· Two children were skateboarding on a tennis court near a “No Skateboarding” sign. Officers warned the two.
· Electric rental scooters were blocking a parking lot entrance. Officers moved the scooters.
· Officers responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A horse got out of its pasture due to a fence issue. The horse’s owner said he will fix the fence and was warned for having an animal at large.
· A driver lost their rear license plate while mudding. Deputies documented the lost plate and the driver said he was planning to get a replacement or new plates as soon as possible.
· Deputies responded to 105 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people on Tuesday afternoon.
