The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· An organizer of a run called to ask about traffic control and if an officer would be available to help direct traffic around the area of the run. The run is outside of Bozeman city limits, so the caller was advised to reach out to the sheriff’s office.

· A man who repeatedly calls 911 to report his neighbors smoking in a vehicle called 911 to report his neighbors smoking in a vehicle.

· A caller reported people riding skateboards and cursing in the basement of a parking garage. The people were gone when law enforcement arrived.

· An officer was flagged down by a person to check on an intoxicated man. The man was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

· Officers responded to 127 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:

· A person at a school accidentally called 911. A deputy checked in on the school to confirm there was no emergency.

· Several packages were stolen off of a woman’s porch. The woman had a video of the incident and deputies added extra patrols to the area.

· A moose with a broken leg was put down by a deputy following advice from a game warden. A person with a road salvage permit took the entire moose home.

· A tourist flagged down a deputy for help finding their Airbnb. The deputy escorted the person to the Airbnb.

· Deputies responded to 113 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Friday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

