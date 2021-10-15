Skateboarders, porch pirates and an escort for a lost tourist: Police Reports for Thursday, Oct. 14 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· An organizer of a run called to ask about traffic control and if an officer would be available to help direct traffic around the area of the run. The run is outside of Bozeman city limits, so the caller was advised to reach out to the sheriff’s office.· A man who repeatedly calls 911 to report his neighbors smoking in a vehicle called 911 to report his neighbors smoking in a vehicle. · A caller reported people riding skateboards and cursing in the basement of a parking garage. The people were gone when law enforcement arrived.· An officer was flagged down by a person to check on an intoxicated man. The man was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.· Officers responded to 127 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following: · A person at a school accidentally called 911. A deputy checked in on the school to confirm there was no emergency.· Several packages were stolen off of a woman’s porch. The woman had a video of the incident and deputies added extra patrols to the area.· A moose with a broken leg was put down by a deputy following advice from a game warden. A person with a road salvage permit took the entire moose home.· A tourist flagged down a deputy for help finding their Airbnb. The deputy escorted the person to the Airbnb.· Deputies responded to 113 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 118 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Police Social Services Following Tourist Gallatin County Detention Center Officer Moose Sheriff Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.