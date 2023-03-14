Drive-by egging, suspicious donations and a donut club: Police reports for Monday, March 13, 2023 amiller@dailychronicle.com (Alex Miller) Mar 14, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Let the news come to you Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more. Explore newsletters Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included: Let the news come to you Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Bozeman Gallatin County sponsored We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491. Poll Did you apply for a Smith River float permit? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back