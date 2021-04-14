• A caller had questions about where and how she can legally protest with a sign.
• A black-and-white puppy with no collar was running loose. The caller at first wanted Animal Control to pick up the puppy from their yard, but later found the owner and returned the dog to them.
• A man wanted information about the consequences of a DUI, including fines.
• A man who looked to be a transient fell down and a caller wanted law enforcement to check on him. The man was coherent and didn’t want police assistance.
• Officers responded to 114 calls.
• A bear was in a caller’s backyard.
• A man called because he wanted to tell deputies that he did not believe the police needed to be defunded.
• Cars were stopped in the middle of the driving lane to look at bison. Deputies spoke with the drivers and informed them that it “was not necessarily a great idea” to block the roadway to take pictures of wildlife.
• Deputies responded to 105 calls.
