Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A caller, who is thinking about moving to Bozeman, called the cops to inquire about Bozeman’s crime and “good” and “bad” areas of town. The caller was told to check the police’s website.

· A caller reported four cows and two horses were loose on a roadway. Officers contacted the animal’s owner who came and collected them.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags