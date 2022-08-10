The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller, who is thinking about moving to Bozeman, called the cops to inquire about Bozeman’s crime and “good” and “bad” areas of town. The caller was told to check the police’s website.
· A caller reported four cows and two horses were loose on a roadway. Officers contacted the animal’s owner who came and collected them.
· A caller reported a shirtless man dancing in the street in front of his business.
· A caller spoke with Animal Control over a “small critter” living in the hood of her car. Animal Control gave advice on removing the animal.
· Officers responded to 147 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported a sandhill crane was standing in the middle of the lane on Interstate 90 and cars were swerving to avoid the bird. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper checked the area and did not see a crane.
· Deputies helped rescue a dog that fell in a window well. The dog had a cut on its nose but was otherwise healthy and was returned to its owner.
· A woman requested Animal Control retrieve a dead cat near her property.
· Deputies responded to 149 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 137 people on Wednesday.
