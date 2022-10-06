Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· An employer reported that an employee illegally downloaded and distributed computer games.
· A woman reported her back window was shattered while she was driving and she thought someone threw a rock at her car.
· A man called 911 saying he was given poor directions and was in need of help. An officer arrived and the man asked where the bus stop was. The officer pointed across the street to the stop.
· A caller reported someone was banging, knocking and ringing her doorbell aggressively and she was afraid. It turned out to be her friend, who came by to visit her.
· Officers responded to 182 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send its reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 147 people on Thursday.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition.
