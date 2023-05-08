Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports from Sunday included:
· A 20-year-old dog was picked up by animal control. The owners were warned for the second time this year about the loose senior dog, and the owner promised to fix their fence.
· A person reported hearing a repetitive, high pitched beep for several hours.
· An officer warned a person to leash their dog and spoke with a bird watcher about dogs disturbing nesting areas.
· Officers responded to 107 calls Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Sunday included:
· A falling rock hit a vehicle owner’s gas tank and caused some fuel to leak.
· A person reported that a German Shepard and a pug got onto their property and killed “all the chickens.”
· Deputies found a vehicle in a ditch with its airbags deployed and no occupants.
· Deputies responded to 78 calls Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people Monday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
