The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Someone reported an ongoing issue of a neighbor’s dog going onto her property and pooping on her lawn. The call was forwarded to Animal Control.
· A caller had questions about whether it was legal for him to sell onions at a city park.
· A man reported a road rage incident, where another driver followed him home and threatened to fight him. The man was worried because his wife also drives the car for work.
· Someone reported a man lying still in a park for about 20 minutes. An officer checked on the man, who said he was just taking a nap in the park.
· Officers responded to 145 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Someone reported a flatbed semi hauling bees was driving erratically.
· A deputy followed a dog that was running along the highway back to the dog’s home.
· A caller wanted a deputy to check in on his 93-year-old brother, who he hadn’t heard from in a few weeks. Deputies checked on the brother, who was doing well.
· Deputies responded to 105 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 117 people on Thursday.
