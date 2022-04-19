The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday include the following:
A person called about muffler laws because a new neighbor’s muffler had fallen off their vehicle, and was loud in the morning.
About 100 gallons of diesel were stolen from a semi-truck.
The trailer of a semi-truck hit a Subaru while the truck made a turn, taking the rear end off the Subaru. There was a “How’s my driving sticker” and phone number on the truck.
A cat owner was loaned a live trap to assist in capturing a newly-adopted feline, which was hiding below a large shed.
Officers responded to 128 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday include the following:
A caller requested to speak with the sheriff about some neighbors that moved in next door. The caller said that Rep. Matt Rosendale said that the caller should visit with the sheriff about the neighbors.
There were 10 sheep on the road between Manhattan and Logan.
A caller complained about a neighbor’s dogs not being on leashes and barking. The neighbor came home and a screaming match ensued between the caller and the neighbor. Deputies warned both about screaming across the street.
A caller was playing video games online with someone. The person then opened a credit card in the caller's name. The card was canceled.
Deputies responded to 111 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 people Tuesday.
