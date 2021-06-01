The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· Officers stopped five people on scooters to inform them about safe scooter operation.
· A toddler dialed 911 while trying to watch something on a parent's phone. The parent explained what happened and that there was no emergency.
· A caller reported that they believed the college kids who live next door stole a traffic sign and traffic cones.
· A painter triggered a door alarm. Officers responded and spoke with the painter, who said he would be there for a few hours.
· Officers responded to 97 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A large rock was in a driving lane. A deputy removed the rock.
· A person’s neighbor was shooting BBs in the direction of their house and the BBs were falling on their roof. Deputies spoke with the neighbor about what directions he should and shouldn’t shoot.
· A person hiking on Triple Tree Trail accidentally called 911 while their phone was in their backpack.
· Deputies responded to 80 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 147 people on Tuesday morning.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.