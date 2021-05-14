The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A woman who was suspected to be intoxicated had passed out in a drive through. She was woken up, got her food and left before law enforcement arrived, and her vehicle was not located in the area.
· Three teenagers on electric scooters were going the wrong way on a one-way street and yelled offensive things at a woman who tried to warn them that they were riding into oncoming traffic.
· A woman was kicked out of a private business for refusing to wear a mask. Her husband called to complain that the business was enforcing masks for its customers.
· A caller reported several children jumping off of a roof and onto a trampoline. Officers responded and talked to a parent, who had already stopped the kids from jumping from the roof.
· A person trying to make a phone call using a hotel landline accidentally called 911. Hotel staff checked on the person, who did not have an emergency.
· Officers responded to 128 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people Friday.
