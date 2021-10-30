Scooters in the mall, golf balls in a street and a stolen dog: Police Reports for Friday, Oct. 29 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• A man was warned for riding a skateboard in the middle of a street.• A caller wanted to share his appreciation for how an officer handled an arrest. • Two adolescents were issued citations and trespassed from private property for cutting down peoples' flags from porches.• Someone reported a group of teenagers for breaking into a kiosk and riding rentable scooters around the mall without permission.• Someone who was getting ready for a Halloween party accidentally dialed 911. • A caller reported that about 40 people were screaming, throwing things and hitting golf balls in a street, and someone urinated on the caller's lawn.• A caller reported that people at a loud party urinated in a yard and took the caller's dog, though they gave the dog back later. The party ended by the time officers arrived.• Officers responded to 176 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County jail held 129 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin County Officer Police Golf Ball Jail People Scooter Caller Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.