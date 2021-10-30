Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A man was warned for riding a skateboard in the middle of a street.

• A caller wanted to share his appreciation for how an officer handled an arrest.

• Two adolescents were issued citations and trespassed from private property for cutting down peoples' flags from porches.

• Someone reported a group of teenagers for breaking into a kiosk and riding rentable scooters around the mall without permission.

• Someone who was getting ready for a Halloween party accidentally dialed 911.

• A caller reported that about 40 people were screaming, throwing things and hitting golf balls in a street, and someone urinated on the caller's lawn.

• A caller reported that people at a loud party urinated in a yard and took the caller's dog, though they gave the dog back later. The party ended by the time officers arrived.

• Officers responded to 176 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.

The Gallatin County jail held 129 people Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags