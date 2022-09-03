Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Several motorized scooters were dumped in a creek.
· A dog locked a vehicle from the inside. A baby was in the car. Officers remained at the scene until the vehicle was unlocked.
· A caller wanted a police escort for an upcoming sports and luxury car rally.
· Someone wanted patrols on a road because “the word is out” that it was a place to drive fast and there was “non-stop drag racing.”
· A catalytic converter was stolen.
· A bear was in a tree at a playground. An officer told several people in the area to be cautious around the animal.
· People would not leave a caller’s house party. Officers helped to shut the party down.
· Officers responded to 177 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller wanted to know how many dogs someone can have before they need a kennel permit. They were told that the county does not enforce kennel permits.
· A horse was running loose in a road. Some neighbors helped to put it back in the right pasture.
· Deputies responded to 110 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 158 people on Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
