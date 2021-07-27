Scooters, an old horse and suspicious fiestaware: Police Reports for Monday, July 26 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jul 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A person riding a paid electric scooter was pushed off the scooter and had it taken by somebody else.· A caller reported that a gas can was sitting on the side of the road. · A person reported that their car was hit in the parking lot at the fair several days ago.· Officers responded to 130 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · Deputies checked on a horse that a caller was concerned about. The horse was elderly, but was receiving regular vet care and was being well cared for.· A person reported people “snooping” around her house. Deputies responded and found the people, who had been looking for an address to buy some fiestaware tableware, realized they were at the wrong address, and immediately left.· A caller reported that “Hells Angels” on motorcycles and “rednecks” in pickups were challenging each other on Jackson Creek Road. Deputies advised the Montana Highway Patrol of the situation.· A person accidentally called 911 while taking a bath. The caller had a hard time answering questions. Deputies responded and found that the person wasn’t feeling well but had family nearby to help if he needed.· Deputies responded to 141 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Following Horse Police Transports Highway Gallatin County Detention Center Caller Scooter Montana Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.