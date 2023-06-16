Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included:

· An officer stopped to check on a woman who crashed her scooter in a construction area. She was not injured and the officer warned her for riding through a construction zone.

· A business owner reported finding a toaster oven plugged into an outlet outside of his business. It was unsure where it came from. He was told to throw it away.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters