The Bozeman Police reports for Wednesday included:
A group of kids were playing loud music and using flashlights in their backyard and the caller stated the last time that happened it went on until 5 a.m.
Someone’s ex broke into their house and trashed it.
A camper’s slide-out section was partially blocking traffic.
A foreign driver was warned for making a left turn from the wrong lane.
A man flagged an officer down to report seeing a kid doing donuts on a trail with a motorized scooter.
Officers responded to 126 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included:
Two people floating a river got lost and were given a ride home.
Some people were concerned about a man hanging out at the Middle Cottonwood trailhead talking about the fires in Hawaii.
A caller reported a suspicious truck with antennas set up around it. Deputies determined it was a company testing field radio equipment.
Someone reported an oversized load driving slowly and not using turnouts on Lone Mountain Trail.
Deputies responded to 136 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people on Thursday.
