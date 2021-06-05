The Bozeman Police reports for Friday included the following:
- A drunk man was sleeping on the front steps of a hotel. The man, who didn’t appear to be a guest of the hotel, agreed to move.
- A caller reported a man trying to open car doors in an apartment complex parking lot.
- A caller reported he had shared explicit messages with another person, who was then using them as leverage for money. The man was told it was a scam.
- A caller reported a woman told her she was moving out of a rental because the property owner “continuously adopts birds such as chickens, geese etc. and does not feed them.” The caller also reported the birds are neglected and die in water on the property. Officers investigated the property and were unable to talk to anyone who lives there but said the chickens, ducks and turkeys have food, water, shelter and “all look in good health.”
- Animal control picked up baby birds that didn’t take to their mother.
- Officers talked to a person about leaving their dogs in the car when temperatures rise after a caller reported there were dogs locked in a car that was turned off with a window cracked.
- A caller reported an employee projectile vomited on him and his car while at the window at a drive-thru restaurant. Officers told him that unless it was on purpose, there was no crime committed.
- Officers responded to 175 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 130 people on Saturday afternoon.
