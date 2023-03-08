Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:
· A patrol check found “nothing but lots of deer.”
· Video recordings from a business showed two different occasions where a person stole White Claws.
· A person accidentally ran a red light and had questions about red light cameras and whether they were ticketed.
· A person called police and admitted to stealing bacon, sausages, and buns for hamburgers and hot dogs.
· Officers responded to 128 calls Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 133 people Wednesday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
