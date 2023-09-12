Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Saturday and Sunday included:
A man was spotted sleeping in a running vehicle.
Someone near South Black Avenue spent 15 minutes singing at the top of their lungs at 1 a.m.
Someone reported finding a dead bat on their balcony.
Kittens were spotted in a ditch off North 19th Avenue near Olive Garden.
A man was warned for asking people for cigarettes in a sassy manner.
A port-a-potty was knocked over in a park.
An officer warned a driver for a red light violation and seized an 18-pack of Twisted Tea because the driver was under 21.
Three college students were warned for stealing signs from a construction zone.
College kids were seen racing mini-bikes on the street.
A shirtless man was spotted using tree sap to help his grip while doing pull-ups in the park.
Officers responded to 157 calls on Saturday and 115 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not submit reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 163 people on Monday.
