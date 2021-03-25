The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Officers responded to a burglar alarm at a drive-through window. According to the reports, the building was secure and the milkshakes were safe.
· A caller had questions about smoking cannabis in his vehicle while it was running to keep warm.
· A caller reported dogs barking in a hotel room. Officers tried to call back the reporting party, but weren’t able to reach them.
· Officers warned people for a loud party.
· Officers responded to 137 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A deputy stopped a driver for acting suspicious. The driver was checking on cattle he owns along the highway.
· A man accidentally called 911 by rolling over onto his phone while sleeping.
· Deputies warned two people for driving with a passenger sitting in the back without a seatbelt with the back hatch open. The driver and passenger were TV reporters shooting video.
· Deputies responded to 156 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 148 people Wednesday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.