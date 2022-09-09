Business and Health Reporter
Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Officers were called to a potential trespass, after a woman reported hearing her sliding door open and heard a persons’ voice. Officers found nothing amiss in the house.
· A hotel reported eight people in the closed pool and hot tub area. A responding officer didn’t find anyone in the pools.
· A woman reported hearing a “crashing noise” outside and called requesting an officer “do their job” and check on it. An officer patrolled the area and didn’t find a crash.
· Officers responded to 174 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A deputy pulled over an off-duty Montana Highway Patrolman for driving a personal car with no tail lights.
· A caller had questions about safe shooting practice for archery. A deputy suggested she call local archery ranges and ask about recommendations.
· A deputy checked on a car that seemed to have broken down. The driver was refilling the windshield washer fluid because their windshield was hazy from the smoky weather.
· A caller reported an injured deer on the side of the road.
· Deputies responded to 145 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 153 people on Friday.
