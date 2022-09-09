Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Police Reports

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· Officers were called to a potential trespass, after a woman reported hearing her sliding door open and heard a persons’ voice. Officers found nothing amiss in the house.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags