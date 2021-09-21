Running red lights, a stolen chair and an evil phone: Police Reports for Monday, Sept. 22 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 21, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A lifted Ford F150 pickup was running red lights.· A wicker chair was reported stolen from someone’s porch. · A person found alcohol containers and needles on the front porch of their business after the weekend and wanted to talk to officers about how to dispose of the bottles and needles. The person was advised to throw them away.· A student working on a senior project about mental health care talked to an officer and about the project.· Officers responded to 154 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · An intoxicated woman was trying to shut down her “evil” phone and accidentally called 911. Deputies responded and spoke in person to the woman, who was OK and did not have an emergency.· A deputy brought a person or a group of people Taco Time.· A man reported that he had been bluff charged by a bear while walking his dog on a trail near running water. A deputy checked the area, did not find the bear and notified Fish, Wildlife and Parks.· A deputy warned a man riding an electric long board on the highway.· Deputies responded to 118 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 111 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Chair Phone Police Work Following Gallatin County Detention Center Wicker Red Light Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.