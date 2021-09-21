Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A lifted Ford F150 pickup was running red lights.

· A wicker chair was reported stolen from someone’s porch.

· A person found alcohol containers and needles on the front porch of their business after the weekend and wanted to talk to officers about how to dispose of the bottles and needles. The person was advised to throw them away.

· A student working on a senior project about mental health care talked to an officer and about the project.

· Officers responded to 154 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:

· An intoxicated woman was trying to shut down her “evil” phone and accidentally called 911. Deputies responded and spoke in person to the woman, who was OK and did not have an emergency.

· A deputy brought a person or a group of people Taco Time.

· A man reported that he had been bluff charged by a bear while walking his dog on a trail near running water. A deputy checked the area, did not find the bear and notified Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

· A deputy warned a man riding an electric long board on the highway.

· Deputies responded to 118 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 111 people on Tuesday.

