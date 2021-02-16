The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• A party got rowdy. A Montana State University officer arrested one person.
• A man who was arrested the night before needed his driver’s license to fly to Washington. An officer told the man he couldn’t have the license back.
• An officer told a man to call an evidence technician to coordinate shipping a gun to Bozeman.
• An underage boy told his mother he found alcohol inside a dumpster. An officer gave the mother resources to deal with the issue.
• An officer found a man hanging out in his car in a parking lot.
• Officers responded to 115 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A man wanted to get rid of ammo.
• Big Sky Fire Department reported a man with a beer in his hand driving the wrong direction on a one way road. Deputies couldn’t find him.
• Horses were loose on a road.
• Deputies responded to 103 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 144 inmates Tuesday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.