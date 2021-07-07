The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A tourist called to ask if he could bring minors into a bar in Montana.
· An officer warned a person for driving too fast and took their fake ID.
· A woman called with concerns about her right to carry a firearm being infringed. The woman didn’t answer when officers called her back.
· A truck was blowing exhaust, or “rolling coal,” on people walking downtown.
· Officers responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people Wednesday.
