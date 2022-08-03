Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A caller reported finding a handgun on her property that she believed washed up during recent flooding. The gun was eroded. Officers recovered the gun.
· Someone reported a man at a city parking twirling a baton naked. Officers arrived on scene and arrested the man for disorderly conduct.
· A caller reported seeing a domestic rabbit that was loose and appeared to have a broken back leg.
· Officers responded to 118 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A deputy removed a ladder left on the side of Interstate 90.
· A caller reported beer cans were flying out of a boat being towed by car on I-90. The caller estimated about 20 beer cans had fallen out of the boat.
· Two callers complained about a group of people on roller skis blocking the road going up to a popular trail. A deputy drove the road and was unable to find the skiers.
· Deputies responded to 129 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people on Wednesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
