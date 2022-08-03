Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A caller reported finding a handgun on her property that she believed washed up during recent flooding. The gun was eroded. Officers recovered the gun.

· Someone reported a man at a city parking twirling a baton naked. Officers arrived on scene and arrested the man for disorderly conduct.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags