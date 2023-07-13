Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:
· A caller reported that his car was scratched by a rock that was tossed up by someone weed whacking on the side of the road. The man wanted to know what he could do about it.
· A caller wanted children cited for trespassing. The children had been climbing over her fence to jump on to a wood pile.
· A pedestrian reported that he saw a man “start to light a tree on fire” holding up a burning piece of paper to the tree. The man was gone by the time an officer responded. The tree was not on fire.
· Someone was apparently jumping in front of cars in front of the library. He was given a warning for disorderly conduct.
Officers responded to 121 calls Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people Wednesday.
