The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:

· A caller reported that his car was scratched by a rock that was tossed up by someone weed whacking on the side of the road. The man wanted to know what he could do about it.

· A caller wanted children cited for trespassing. The children had been climbing over her fence to jump on to a wood pile.


