The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A person reported that they believed a neighbor was selling drugs because there was an increase in traffic in their neighborhood. Deputies were not able to get in touch with the caller after they gave an incorrect phone number.
· A caller had questions about how to get temporary tags on a vehicle she just bought. She was directed to the motor vehicle division.
· An officer warned two people for having open alcohol containers in a public area.
· A caller reported a drunk driver. An officer responded and found that the driver was not drunk, but was an “over cautious” elderly driver.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 155 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A deputy stopped a driver to warn them for having no tail lamps on while driving in the dark. The driver was in a rental vehicle and did not realize there weren’t tail lamps.
· A person accidentally called 911 while skiing or snowboarding.
· A deputy checked on two men walking around near a stream. The two men were digging for cool rocks and did not need any law enforcement assistance.
· An intoxicated person peed in someone else’s yard. Deputies warned the person for being disorderly.
· Deputies responded to 120 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Friday.
