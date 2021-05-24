The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A dog with no tags had wandered into an enclosed playground. The dog was taken to Heart of the Valley.
· Someone threw rocks onto the roof of a city park structure and stacked rocks on a slide.
· A man was making “animal noises” over the phone. Officers located the man and warned him for disorderly conduct.
· A burglar alarm went off because the incorrect code was entered into the system. Officers were able to get in touch with the home owners, who were watching the security system and said it was a false alarm.
· Officers responded to 88 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A security alarm was tripped by a bird stuck in a store.
· Two people called and told deputies that a man stopped at an intersection and turned a stop sign so it was hard to see from the road.
· A person opened a pill bottle they originally thought was a geocache but discovered what they believed to be drugs.
· Deputies responded to 69 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people on Monday afternoon.
