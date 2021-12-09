Rocks, in-laws and a PlayStation 5: Police Reports for Wednesday, Dec. 8 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A caller reported two men fighting. An officer responded and spoke to the two men, who were family members and both agreed that they got into a wrestling match. They were warned for disorderly conduct.· A person reported that someone had thrown rocks through the windows of two of their vehicles. Officers took a report. · A person accidentally called 911. They told dispatchers they didn’t know why they were being called by law enforcement and asked them to hang up. An officer tried to call the person back, but they didn’t answer. Law enforcement checked the area the call came from and did not see any signs of an emergency or a disturbance.· A woman reported that her former in-law was harassing her over text and refusing to stop. An officer contacted the former in-law and told them to stop contacting the woman.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 153 calls on Wednesday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · Deputies warned a driver for parking illegally.· A pharmacist or pharmacy employee accidentally activated a panic alarm. There was no emergency.· A deputy checked on a car that was pulled off the side of a road with its flashers on. The occupants of the car were just taking a break after switching drivers and did not need any assistance.· A man reported a dispute over payment for a PlayStation 5. A deputy recommended the man file a complaint with PayPal or take the man who bought the PS5 to civil court.· Deputies responded to 117 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Motor Vehicle Police Highway In-law Following Officer Bozeman Police Department Playstation Driver Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.