The Bozeman Police Department reports for Saturday and Sunday included:
A caller reported that a few kids walked into his yard and touched his vehicle.
A person was upset that an automotive repair shop didn’t have a specific part in stock.
A caller said that someone had put a second, different lock on their bike downtown.
Someone reported that a wild bird had been shot and killed with a blow dart.
A hotel guest found a gun inside their room’s side table.
A man was seen under a tree at Soroptimist Park downtown with his pants down and naked butt in the air.
A caller said someone was standing on his haystack throwing bales off.
Officers responded to 106 calls on Saturday and 123 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Saturday included:
Several drunken people got into a brawl around 2 a.m. after the bull riding event in Big Sky.
A hiker sprained their ankle on the steep side of the M trail and needed Search and Rescue to get down.
A dog got loose and killed several chickens on a neighboring property.
A man was escorted out of the Big Sky Country State Fair after throwing rocks at patrons.
Deputies responded to 112 calls on Saturday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 173 people on Monday.
