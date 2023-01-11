Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports from Tuesday included:
· An officer stopped a person riding their bike the wrong way on North 7th Avenue.
· A garage band was warned for noise. The band told officers they planned to move into a storage unit.
· A person called about recording Zoom meetings. The meetings were for women only, but there have been several incidents where a male has joined and exposed himself.
· Three huskies were running near a intersection at Durston Road.
· Officers responded to 157 calls Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Tuesday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people Wednesday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition.
