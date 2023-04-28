Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included:
· A caller reported that they thought their coworker was driving to work with a suspended driver's license. An officer checked and the person was driving with a valid license.
· A person caring for a stray cat inquired about getting a pet license.
· A caller reported that a neighbor's chickens were roaming their nieghborhood.
· Two men doing yardwork were warned for publicly urinating.
· Officers responded to 128 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included:
· A deputy responded to a burglar alarm at a cannabis dispensary. The deputy spoke with the dispensary owner who said it was a false alarm.
· Someone reported there was a sofa in the eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 90.
· A downed tree was partially blocking a county road.
· Deputies responded to 81 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people on Friday.
