The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A deer was put down after it was “mortally injured” by being stuck in a fence and “chewed on by dogs.”

· A woman reported that a traffic light was not working properly and had not changed from red to green for several cycles. An officer checked the light and saw it was working fine.


