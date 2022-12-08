Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A deer was put down after it was “mortally injured” by being stuck in a fence and “chewed on by dogs.”
· A woman reported that a traffic light was not working properly and had not changed from red to green for several cycles. An officer checked the light and saw it was working fine.
· Officers responded to a report of a DUI driver, but discovered the driver was not impaired but was elderly. The driver didn’t think the complaint was well-founded.
· Officers responded to 124 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported that a cat that “looks about dead” was stuck in a tree and magpies were attacking it.
· Someone reported a three-legged stray dog, who didn’t look friendly, was eating road kill.
· A man plowing his neighbor's driveway as a favor said the neighbor accused him of hitting the garage door. The man said he hadn’t and wanted it documented.
· Deputies responded to 124 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Thursday.
