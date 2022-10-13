Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A man called wanting a woman collecting ballot signatures to be removed from outside his business, even though she was not being disruptive. An officer told him she was in a public space and was not breaking the law.

· Someone emailed a complaint of road kill, asking to get a dead deer and raccoon carcass removed from the side of Jackrabbit Lane.

