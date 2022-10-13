The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A man called wanting a woman collecting ballot signatures to be removed from outside his business, even though she was not being disruptive. An officer told him she was in a public space and was not breaking the law.
· Someone emailed a complaint of road kill, asking to get a dead deer and raccoon carcass removed from the side of Jackrabbit Lane.
· An officer gave a verbal warning to a person who was driving a car while having his two dogs run alongside the car. The officer told the man it was dangerous for both the dogs and for other cars using the road.
· Police were able to quickly unlock a car door after a mother accidentally locked her toddler inside her car.
· Officers responded to 158 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported a suspicious man, dressed in all black, walking along a road carrying a bucket.
· A caller reported that two goats were running around a storage facility.
· A deputy moved a chair out of the road.
· Deputies helped reunite two loose donkeys with their owners, who returned the donkeys to their property.
· Deputies responded to 103 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 150 people on Thursday.
