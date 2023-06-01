Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Wednesday included:

· A store employee reported that two people were setting up a table in front of their store to sell items that appeared to have been purchased from the store.

· A turn lane light toward downtown Bozeman was malfunctioning, and was not allowing people to turn left on green.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags