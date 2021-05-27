The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A woman called with questions about how to make motorized remote control boats illegal on a city pond. Officers advised that she could try calling the city commission.
· A person called 911 while getting ready for work. They told dispatch that it was a “butt dial.”
· A business asked officers to come pick up a fake ID.
· Officers warned two intoxicated people for disorderly conduct and urinating in public.
· Officers responded to 149 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A person burned food and filled an apartment with smoke, concerning a neighbor. Deputies left a message for the manager of the property asking why there were no smoke detectors.
· A person taking photos near the river fell in. Another person jumped in to help them, and both people wound up on the opposite side of the river. The two were escorted to safety.
· A person driving a rental car accidentally called 911 using the car’s Bluetooth.
· Deputies responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 144 people on Thursday afternoon.
