The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

  • The owner of a vehicle parked in a handicap spot without a handicap placard was given a warning.
  • A caller was unsure if construction on a new apartment complex started at 5 a.m. Construction is allowed to begin at 6 a.m.
  • A cat hiding under a shed did not fall for a live animal trap. The owner decided to wait and see if the trap works.
  • A person accidentally dialed 911 in German class after trying to take a photo of the board in the classroom.
  • Officers responded to 118 calls Tuesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

  • A caller requested a deputy to come and speak with their child, who was throwing a tantrum about going to school.
  • A vaccinated baby goat bit a child’s finger.
  • A group of kids were playing chicken with cars in the road. A deputy explained the dangers of playing near roadways.
  • Approximately 20 bison were in the roadway near Hebgen Lake Road. They were not anxious to move on.
  • Deputies responded to 116 calls on Tuesday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people Wednesday.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

