The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported that her downstairs neighbors were up late being “noisy and loud,” but that they stopped making noise when they heard her walking around.
· A man wanted to say thank you to an officer.
· A child staying at a hotel room with their parents was playing with the phone and called 911.
· A caller wanted to know if officers that broke up her party the night prior were “real officers.” Dispatch informed the caller that the officers were, in fact, real police officers.
· Officers responded to 121 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A caller reported broken glass at a trailhead. A deputy went to pick up the glass, which appeared to be a broken bong.
· A teenage driver was stopped for driving carelessly in a school zone. While the driver was pulled over, his mother pulled up on the traffic stop. Deputies “are very certain the parent will take care of the issue.”
· A man called with questions about the Gallatin County mask mandate and about the concealed carry of firearms.
· Deputies responded to 136 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 147 inmates Tuesday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.