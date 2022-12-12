Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A woman reported that someone had stolen her mini Yorkie dog out of her unlocked car.

· Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance overhead by a neighbor, but it turns out it was just a woman yelling at her dogs.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags