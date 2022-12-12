Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A woman reported that someone had stolen her mini Yorkie dog out of her unlocked car.
· Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance overhead by a neighbor, but it turns out it was just a woman yelling at her dogs.
· A caller reported finding a backpack stuffed in a trash can with drugs, electronics and raw steaks inside. Officers later arrested the backpack owner for drug possession.
· Officers responded to 108 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller wanted help with an unknown car in her driveway. A deputy told her it was a neighbor's car and she no longer wanted law enforcement involved and would speak with her neighbor herself.
· Deputies responded to a complaint of several people doing donuts in ATVs. The drivers said they were about to get dinner and would leave the area.
· Deputies helped a man look for his lost dog.
· Deputies responded to 78 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 146 people on Monday.
