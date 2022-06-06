The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
Someone reported a man who had been calling for years and making inappropriate comments on a blocked number called on Sunday from a listed, unblocked number.
A caller said two men slashed their inflatable raft parked on South 6th Avenue.
Officers left an animal control notice at an apartment where a neighbor reported a dog was barking, saying in an online report that it is “seriously nonstop. I actually do not know how it is possible.” An officer reported hearing “incessant barking from the unit from the parking lot“ and left a notice on the door.
Officers advised a man that his neighbors could see him naked through the window of his house after someone complained that he is naked in front of the window every night.
Officers responded to 118 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
A woman reported she believes a neighbor stole her cat.
A caller reported a neighbor's goat jumps the fence and chases their animals.
Someone reported hearing an explosion sound and seeing a big cloud come up over a ridge afterward.
Officers responded to 80 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 122 people on Monday.
