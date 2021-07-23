Raccoons, horses and showing a cop a fake ID: Police Reports for Thursday, July 22 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jul 23, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A person called to report a drunk man being loud at a hotel. The man was temporarily trespassed from the property for being disorderly.· An officer stopped a man for having an open container of alcohol. The man, who was 20, showed the officer a fake ID and was arrested for displaying a fake ID and for being a minor in possession of alcohol. · A man reported that his neighbors were feeding raccoons from their porch and had questions about the legality of doing so.· An employee at a business reported that someone’s vehicle caught on the gutter in the drive-through and ripped it off.· Officers responded to 173 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following: · Four horses were in the middle of a wheat field. Deputies found the horses and put them in a pen, then contacted the owner so they could come take the horses back to their property.· A caller wanted to know if their child had to follow the rule of having no more than one minor in a car while driving with a learner’s permit. Deputies advised the person to follow the law.· A handful of cows were on a road. Deputies were unable to locate the cows.· A man reported that he believed two kids picked his pocket. He later called back to report that the objects he thought were stolen were actually in his friend’s bag.· Deputies responded to 163 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 120 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Deputy Police Transports Social Services Crime Horse Following Horses Gallatin County Detention Center Report Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.