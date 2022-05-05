The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
·A caller reported two teenagers in his neighborhood that were “looking like they were up to no good.”
· Someone reported a person selling dogs out of a minivan on the street. The caller wanted to know if the person needed a permit to sell dogs on the street. Another caller also reported the van that was selling puppies. An officer advised the caller that there was nothing illegal or suspicious about selling puppies.
· Someone reported two cars “drag racing” in the downtown parking garage.
· Officers responded to 124 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Someone called to complain about their neighbor’s peacocks, which make noise at night.
· A woman reported that a blue car had been following her car for nearly 30 minutes. A deputy spoke to the drivers of the blue car, who explained the errands they were running. Deputy found no evidence that they were following the woman.
· A father reported that a man started yelling at his daughter who was walking a dog. When the dad went to his daughter’s aid, he reported the man tried to hit his car with a pitch fork.
· Deputies responded to 115 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 116 people on Thursday.
