The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A bar confiscated somebody's real identification. Officers verified the ID.
· A person accidentally called 911 multiple times while trying to restart their phone. The person was waiting for an Uber and did not have an emergency.
· Officers were called to the scene of a fight involving three people. All but the victim had left by the time law enforcement arrived. The victim was not seriously injured and did not want to press charges.
· A caller reported a suspicious vehicle driving around a middle school. Officers checked the area and weren’t able to locate any vehicles matching the description.
· Officers responded to 98 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· Deputies checked in on a prom. Nothing was amiss.
· A caller reported screaming from near a park. Deputies responded and found that people were yelling while playing drinking games inside with the windows open. The people in the residence said they would quiet down.
· Deputies answered questions about riding dirt bikes and shooting firearms on state land.
· Deputies responded to 76 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 147 people on Monday afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.