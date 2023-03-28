Business and Health Reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:
· A man contacted police to document that another man had yelled profanities at him.
· An officer took a report of theft from a local hotel. Someome reported their earrings had been stolen.
· An officer spoke with an investigator in Iowa about a fraud case.
· Someone reported that the catalytic converter on their truck was stolen.
· Officers responded to 99 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people Tuesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.