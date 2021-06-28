The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
- A 21-year-old Bozeman man was arrested and held on a $1,000 bond after officers responded to a call about people yelling and possibly fighting on Main Street early Sunday morning.
- Bozeman police assisted Fish, Wildlife and Parks in removing a “problem bear” from an area near Augusta Drive and McIlhattan Road after a caller reported a bear was in their yard eating watermelon.
- A crash on Interstate 90 shut down lanes near 7th Avenue.
- Officers responded to an animal neglect complaint of a dog in a hot car. The dog owner was warned for cruelty and warned the reporting party for trespass after they opened the car door to remove the dog.
- A woman was cited and released for disorderly conduct after she allegedly shoved and slapped someone.
- Several people called in with complaints about fireworks being set off and concerns that it would start a fire.
- Officers responded to 113 calls
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
- A caller requested extra patrols in an area after two of his cows were shot in a field about a week ago.
- A caller reported a neighbor was drunk and yelling at him for not fully stopping at a stop sign in the neighborhood.
- Several people called in with noise complaints about fireworks.
- Officers responded to 68 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people on Monday afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.