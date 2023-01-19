Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Wednesday included:

· A person’s car was damaged at the gym. Expletives and lewd images were drawn with a marker “all over” the vehicle.

· A person had parked in a “preferred parking” spot. A note was left telling the owner that the vehicle would be towed, that the owner was entitled and that they needed to get a job.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com