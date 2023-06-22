Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included:
· A caller reported that potting soil had been stolen from her garden.
· Someone reported finding a black tablet on their porch.
· A woman called the cops on a man “making shrines” in a parking lot. The man was apparently admiring rocks in the landscaping but was asked to leave the property.
· A caller wanted to know if it was legal to shoot “nuisance prairie dogs” on their property.
Officers responded to 128 calls Wednessday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send police reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 135 people Thursday.
