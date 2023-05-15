Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports from Sunday included:
· A person reported that their neighbor came home drunk and was “stomping around.”
· A person reported that a group of up to six kids were armed with a potato gun and “shooting things” at construction equipment.
· A tow truck driver made a U-turn in a vacant lot and struck a large boulder and got stuck. A co-worker in another tow truck responded and freed the stuck tow truck.
· Officers responded to 113 calls Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Sunday included:
· A person reported that their roommate went backcountry skiing and had not returned. The person received a text from their roommate while speaking with a deputy.
· A person accidentally dialed 911 while trying to turn the volume up on their motorcycle.
· Two ducks were hit on Gooch Road. One duck was dead and another injured. The injured duck did not want to leave the dead duck.
· Deputies responded to 52 calls Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 138 people Monday.
